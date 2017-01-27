Mirror Classic Crossword Answers January 28th 2017

Mirror Classic January 28th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Principal bullfighter MATADOR
Truncheon BATON
Disperse SCATTER
Angelic being SERAPH
Sleep noisily SNORE
Happy and pleased GLAD
Glitter with many points of light SPARKLE
Court card JACK
Meat in rashers BACON
Protect DEFEND
Withstands RESISTS
Pallid ASHEN
Chief, most important PRIMARY
Stress or emphasise ACCENTUATE
Star-shaped character ASTERISK
Adult male cattle OXEN
Labyrinth MAZE
Unconscious state COMA
Sharp point SPIKE
Toy weapon PEASHOOTER
Unclad NAKED
Flower popular in hanging baskets GERANIUM
Clenched hand FIST
Christmas NOEL
Expensive DEAR