Mirror Classic Crossword Answers January 28th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Principal bullfighter
|MATADOR
|Truncheon
|BATON
|Disperse
|SCATTER
|Angelic being
|SERAPH
|Sleep noisily
|SNORE
|Happy and pleased
|GLAD
|Glitter with many points of light
|SPARKLE
|Court card
|JACK
|Meat in rashers
|BACON
|Protect
|DEFEND
|Withstands
|RESISTS
|Pallid
|ASHEN
|Chief, most important
|PRIMARY
|Stress or emphasise
|ACCENTUATE
|Star-shaped character
|ASTERISK
|Adult male cattle
|OXEN
|Labyrinth
|MAZE
|Unconscious state
|COMA
|Sharp point
|SPIKE
|Toy weapon
|PEASHOOTER
|Unclad
|NAKED
|Flower popular in hanging baskets
|GERANIUM
|Clenched hand
|FIST
|Christmas
|NOEL
|Expensive
|DEAR