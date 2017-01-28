Mirror Classic Crossword Answers January 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic January 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Having many uses
|MULTIPURPOSE
|Diapers
|NAPPIES
|Flavour
|TASTE
|Smell strongly
|REEK
|Polite and respectable
|DECENT
|Dog breed
|BOXER
|Aver
|ASSERT
|School furniture item
|DESK
|Upright
|ERECT
|Of the sense of touch
|TACTILE
|Army officer
|FIELDMARSHAL
|Light shoes
|SLIPPERS
|All-night watch
|VIGIL
|Money holder
|PURSE
|Splash
|SPATTER
|Inquires
|ASKS
|One who knows your thoughts
|MINDREADER
|Thing that heralds the end or ruin
|DEATHKNELL
|Crib
|COT
|Lair
|DEN
|Ability to see
|EYESIGHT
|Fragile
|BRITTLE
|Postage label
|STAMP
|Group of 20
|SCORE
|Heinous
|EVIL