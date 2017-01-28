Mirror Classic Crossword Answers January 29th 2017

Clue Solution
Having many uses MULTIPURPOSE
Diapers NAPPIES
Flavour TASTE
Smell strongly REEK
Polite and respectable DECENT
Dog breed BOXER
Aver ASSERT
School furniture item DESK
Upright ERECT
Of the sense of touch TACTILE
Army officer FIELDMARSHAL
Light shoes SLIPPERS
All-night watch VIGIL
Money holder PURSE
Splash SPATTER
Inquires ASKS
One who knows your thoughts MINDREADER
Thing that heralds the end or ruin DEATHKNELL
Crib COT
Lair DEN
Ability to see EYESIGHT
Fragile BRITTLE
Postage label STAMP
Group of 20 SCORE
Heinous EVIL