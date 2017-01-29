Mirror Classic Crossword Answers January 30th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic January 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
First Greek letter ALPHA
Rigid STIFF
Hangman’s halter NOOSE
Farewell greeting CHEERIO
Excessive amount of something OVERLOAD
Touch with the lips KISS
Sounding rough and harsh HOARSE
Photographic device CAMERA
Part of speech NOUN
Enmity BADBLOOD
Follow as a model IMITATE
Jockey RIDER
Great pain AGONY
Oyster’s gem PEARL
Slack LOOSE
Careless, thoughtless HEEDLESS
Plant cut down for wood TREE
Characterised by stealth FURTIVE
Leaving no trace behind INTOTHINAIR
Go away hastily SCRAM
Completely ordinary BOGSTANDARD
Party or celebration JAMBOREE
Mildly entertaining AMUSING
Thin biscuit WAFER
Sequence ORDER
Caution WARN