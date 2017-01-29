Mirror Classic Crossword Answers January 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic January 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|First Greek letter
|ALPHA
|Rigid
|STIFF
|Hangman’s halter
|NOOSE
|Farewell greeting
|CHEERIO
|Excessive amount of something
|OVERLOAD
|Touch with the lips
|KISS
|Sounding rough and harsh
|HOARSE
|Photographic device
|CAMERA
|Part of speech
|NOUN
|Enmity
|BADBLOOD
|Follow as a model
|IMITATE
|Jockey
|RIDER
|Great pain
|AGONY
|Oyster’s gem
|PEARL
|Slack
|LOOSE
|Careless, thoughtless
|HEEDLESS
|Plant cut down for wood
|TREE
|Characterised by stealth
|FURTIVE
|Leaving no trace behind
|INTOTHINAIR
|Go away hastily
|SCRAM
|Completely ordinary
|BOGSTANDARD
|Party or celebration
|JAMBOREE
|Mildly entertaining
|AMUSING
|Thin biscuit
|WAFER
|Sequence
|ORDER
|Caution
|WARN