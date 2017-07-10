Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Roughly built hut SHACK
Lucifer SATAN
Sound NOISE
Amazing event MIRACLE
Rough calculation ESTIMATE
Indian dress SARI
Abrupt rejection REBUFF
Gavel HAMMER
Percussion instrument GONG
Improving the appearance only COSMETIC
Windpipe TRACHEA
Examination of accounts AUDIT
Simple song CHANT
Confuse ADDLE
Lift up HOIST
Take the best part from CREAMOFF
Hairstyle AFRO
Acknowledge publicly ACCLAIM
Question closely INTERROGATE
Vacuous EMPTY
Give or feel in return RECIPROCATE
Agricultural worker FARMHAND
Below BENEATH
Holy book of Islam KORAN
Relating to the sea’s movement TIDAL
Skinny THIN