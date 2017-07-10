Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic July 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Roughly built hut
|SHACK
|Lucifer
|SATAN
|Sound
|NOISE
|Amazing event
|MIRACLE
|Rough calculation
|ESTIMATE
|Indian dress
|SARI
|Abrupt rejection
|REBUFF
|Gavel
|HAMMER
|Percussion instrument
|GONG
|Improving the appearance only
|COSMETIC
|Windpipe
|TRACHEA
|Examination of accounts
|AUDIT
|Simple song
|CHANT
|Confuse
|ADDLE
|Lift up
|HOIST
|Take the best part from
|CREAMOFF
|Hairstyle
|AFRO
|Acknowledge publicly
|ACCLAIM
|Question closely
|INTERROGATE
|Vacuous
|EMPTY
|Give or feel in return
|RECIPROCATE
|Agricultural worker
|FARMHAND
|Below
|BENEATH
|Holy book of Islam
|KORAN
|Relating to the sea’s movement
|TIDAL
|Skinny
|THIN