Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 11th 2017

Clue Solution
After noon POSTMERIDIAN
Knitting rods NEEDLES
Pace of an activity or process TEMPO
Stop HALT
Newsmonger GOSSIP
Fielder in cricket MIDON
Hurried RUSHED
Singing voice ALTO
Wanderer NOMAD
Paper-folding art ORIGAMI
Succeed MAKETHEGRADE
In addition to ASWELLAS
Little SMALL
Have faith in TRUST
Issue EDITION
Hand part PALM
Dazed, stupefied PUNCHDRUNK
Settle by making concessions COMPROMISE
Offer BID
Sticky substance GOO
Seedless raisins SULTANAS
Interferes MEDDLES
Noisy commotion or fuss HOOHA
Scorch SINGE
Ditch surrounding a castle MOAT