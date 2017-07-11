Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Slaughters MASSACRES
Cooker OVEN
Remove by digging EXCAVATE
Dried grape RAISIN
Anaesthetic ETHER
Stifle SMOTHER
Weep SOB
Vertical or erect UPRIGHT
Pinafore APRON
Emergency CRISIS
Witty retort REPARTEE
Hereditary unit GENE
Of companies or businesses CORPORATE
Polite COURTEOUS
Boundary or edge PERIPHERY
Business representative AGENT
Fail to resist pressure or temptation SUCCUMB
Spanish sparkling wine CAVA
Consumes EATS
Cathedral singer CHORISTER
Practical joker PRANKSTER
Habitual drunkard SOT
Camera device SHUTTER
Perfume SCENT
Brave man HERO
Tented area CAMP