Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 13th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Of birds
|AVIAN
|Home loan
|MORTGAGE
|Heavy blow with the hand
|THUMP
|Clothes for special occasions
|SUNDAYBEST
|Strong desire for success
|AMBITION
|Extremely
|VERY
|Housetop
|ROOF
|Strange, funny
|PECULIAR
|Protection on fences or walls
|BARBEDWIRE
|Fact
|DATUM
|Symphony
|SINFONIA
|Lukewarm
|TEPID
|Respiratory disorder
|ASTHMA
|Charitable donations
|ALMS
|Pool of still water
|POND
|Remains
|STAYS
|Self-service restaurant
|CAFETERIA
|Aristocracy
|GENTRY
|Glazing paste
|PUTTY
|Repugnant
|ABHORRENT
|Lyric poem
|ODE
|One who keeps watch
|GUARD
|Sturdy
|ROBUST
|Wandered
|ROAMED
|Under
|BELOW
|Lash
|WHIP
|Simplicity
|EASE