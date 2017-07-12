Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Of birds AVIAN
Home loan MORTGAGE
Heavy blow with the hand THUMP
Clothes for special occasions SUNDAYBEST
Strong desire for success AMBITION
Extremely VERY
Housetop ROOF
Strange, funny PECULIAR
Protection on fences or walls BARBEDWIRE
Fact DATUM
Symphony SINFONIA
Lukewarm TEPID
Respiratory disorder ASTHMA
Charitable donations ALMS
Pool of still water POND
Remains STAYS
Self-service restaurant CAFETERIA
Aristocracy GENTRY
Glazing paste PUTTY
Repugnant ABHORRENT
Lyric poem ODE
One who keeps watch GUARD
Sturdy ROBUST
Wandered ROAMED
Under BELOW
Lash WHIP
Simplicity EASE