Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 14th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic July 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
According to what some say REPORTEDLY
Extreme greed AVARICE
Oily fruit OLIVE
Pantomime character DAME
Greek spirit OUZO
Owing DUE
Lightweight motorcycles MOPEDS
Easy SIMPLE
And not NOR
Ringlet CURL
Stringed toy YOYO
Out of condition UNFIT
Study of animals ZOOLOGY
Pleasant in appearance and manner PERSONABLE
Plan or guide for future actions ROADMAP
Suffering PAIN
Repentant RUEFUL
Cheap ECONOMIC
Scottish landowner LAIRD
Wild confusion PANDEMONIUM
Be in full agreement SEEEYETOEYE
Teaches EDUCATES
Stir up PROVOKE
Shameless and bold BRAZEN
Firearm RIFLE
Burial vault TOMB