Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 14th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|According to what some say
|REPORTEDLY
|Extreme greed
|AVARICE
|Oily fruit
|OLIVE
|Pantomime character
|DAME
|Greek spirit
|OUZO
|Owing
|DUE
|Lightweight motorcycles
|MOPEDS
|Easy
|SIMPLE
|And not
|NOR
|Ringlet
|CURL
|Stringed toy
|YOYO
|Out of condition
|UNFIT
|Study of animals
|ZOOLOGY
|Pleasant in appearance and manner
|PERSONABLE
|Plan or guide for future actions
|ROADMAP
|Suffering
|PAIN
|Repentant
|RUEFUL
|Cheap
|ECONOMIC
|Scottish landowner
|LAIRD
|Wild confusion
|PANDEMONIUM
|Be in full agreement
|SEEEYETOEYE
|Teaches
|EDUCATES
|Stir up
|PROVOKE
|Shameless and bold
|BRAZEN
|Firearm
|RIFLE
|Burial vault
|TOMB