Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 15th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Educational establishment
|COLLEGE
|Indicate with the finger
|POINT
|First course of a meal
|STARTER
|Go back on one’s word
|RENEGE
|Bid
|OFFER
|Crease
|FOLD
|Stillness
|SILENCE
|Painful
|SORE
|Stench
|STINK
|Upward slope
|ASCENT
|Distinctive taste
|FLAVOUR
|Truncheon
|BATON
|Hinted at or suggested
|IMPLIED
|In the open air
|OUTOFDOORS
|Generosity
|LARGESSE
|Great delight
|GLEE
|Unemployment benefit
|DOLE
|Leg joint
|KNEE
|Circular
|ROUND
|Important principle
|GOLDENRULE
|Opposite of sharp
|BLUNT
|Joyful celebration
|FESTIVAL
|Sticky earth
|CLAY
|Sheltered place
|NOOK
|Attractively thin
|SLIM