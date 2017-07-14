Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 15th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic July 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Educational establishment COLLEGE
Indicate with the finger POINT
First course of a meal STARTER
Go back on one’s word RENEGE
Bid OFFER
Crease FOLD
Stillness SILENCE
Painful SORE
Stench STINK
Upward slope ASCENT
Distinctive taste FLAVOUR
Truncheon BATON
Hinted at or suggested IMPLIED
In the open air OUTOFDOORS
Generosity LARGESSE
Great delight GLEE
Unemployment benefit DOLE
Leg joint KNEE
Circular ROUND
Important principle GOLDENRULE
Opposite of sharp BLUNT
Joyful celebration FESTIVAL
Sticky earth CLAY
Sheltered place NOOK
Attractively thin SLIM