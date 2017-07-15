Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic July 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Source of light
|ILLUMINATION
|Female voice
|SOPRANO
|Scope
|RANGE
|Ridge of coral
|REEF
|For example
|SUCHAS
|Kingdom
|REALM
|Faulty stroke in snooker
|MISCUE
|In addition
|PLUS
|Scandinavian
|NORSE
|Igneous rock
|GRANITE
|While moving very fast
|INFULLFLIGHT
|Hairdresser’s tool
|CLIPPERS
|Bedaub
|SMEAR
|Irritate or displease
|ANNOY
|Breastbone
|STERNUM
|Soft fine feathers
|DOWN
|Mechanical implement or tool
|INSTRUMENT
|Incessantly repeated
|PERSISTENT
|Flying insect
|BEE
|Crafty
|SLY
|Single portions of food
|HELPINGS
|Dismiss from consideration
|RULEOUT
|Nimble
|AGILE
|Opposite of heads
|TAILS
|Encircle
|RING