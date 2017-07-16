Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic July 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Fly without engine power
|GLIDE
|Thieve
|STEAL
|Harvests
|REAPS
|Guacamole ingredient
|AVOCADO
|Borrowing charge
|INTEREST
|Privy to
|INON
|Paradise
|HEAVEN
|Reflected light
|LUSTRE
|Young sheep
|LAMB
|Golf term
|HANDICAP
|Flower wreath
|GARLAND
|Tarnish
|STAIN
|Flat dish
|PLATE
|Group of 20
|SCORE
|Minimum
|LEAST
|Disarray
|DISORDER
|Horse’s gait
|TROT
|Versus
|AGAINST
|Study of birds
|ORNITHOLOGY
|Round-up rope used by a cowboy
|LASSO
|Bedspread
|COUNTERPANE
|Dead end
|CULDESAC
|Naval commander
|ADMIRAL
|Touches down
|LANDS
|Seat
|CHAIR
|Set of actors
|CAST