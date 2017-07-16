Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 17th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic July 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Fly without engine power GLIDE
Thieve STEAL
Harvests REAPS
Guacamole ingredient AVOCADO
Borrowing charge INTEREST
Privy to INON
Paradise HEAVEN
Reflected light LUSTRE
Young sheep LAMB
Golf term HANDICAP
Flower wreath GARLAND
Tarnish STAIN
Flat dish PLATE
Group of 20 SCORE
Minimum LEAST
Disarray DISORDER
Horse’s gait TROT
Versus AGAINST
Study of birds ORNITHOLOGY
Round-up rope used by a cowboy LASSO
Bedspread COUNTERPANE
Dead end CULDESAC
Naval commander ADMIRAL
Touches down LANDS
Seat CHAIR
Set of actors CAST