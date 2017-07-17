Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Conductor of a choir CHORUSMASTER
Extract or remove TAKEOUT
Walk slowly AMBLE
Increase in size GROW
Bet GAMBLE
Heaps PILES
Provocation REDRAG
Golfer’s cry FORE
Brazilian dance SAMBA
Try ATTEMPT
Type of wholesale store CASHANDCARRY
Amount of jobs to be done WORKLOAD
Japanese padded quilt FUTON
Friendship AMITY
Up to ASFARAS
Part of speech VERB
Classify CATEGORISE
Emphatically VEHEMENTLY
Farm animal PIG
Obtain GET
Reader’s item BOOKMARK
Dashing manner PANACHE
Cautions WARNS
Rod STICK
Cooked animal flesh MEAT