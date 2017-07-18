Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Convincing defeat THRASHING
Keen AVID
Antecedents ANCESTRY
Foolish talk DRIVEL
Weird EERIE
Large rock BOULDER
Karate grade DAN
Vehicle used on icy roads GRITTER
Reddish dye HENNA
Alleviation RELIEF
Produce GENERATE
Girl LASS
Reduce in importance or value DOWNGRADE
Type of golf club SANDWEDGE
Chinese gooseberry KIWIFRUIT
Cures HEALS
Public sale AUCTION
Snake sound HISS
Police spy or informer NARK
Exactly alike IDENTICAL
Morning meal BREAKFAST
Drinks counter BAR
Total loss of hope DESPAIR
Baked loaf BREAD
Nought ZERO
Blood vessel VEIN