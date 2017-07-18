Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic July 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Convincing defeat
|THRASHING
|Keen
|AVID
|Antecedents
|ANCESTRY
|Foolish talk
|DRIVEL
|Weird
|EERIE
|Large rock
|BOULDER
|Karate grade
|DAN
|Vehicle used on icy roads
|GRITTER
|Reddish dye
|HENNA
|Alleviation
|RELIEF
|Produce
|GENERATE
|Girl
|LASS
|Reduce in importance or value
|DOWNGRADE
|Type of golf club
|SANDWEDGE
|Chinese gooseberry
|KIWIFRUIT
|Cures
|HEALS
|Public sale
|AUCTION
|Snake sound
|HISS
|Police spy or informer
|NARK
|Exactly alike
|IDENTICAL
|Morning meal
|BREAKFAST
|Drinks counter
|BAR
|Total loss of hope
|DESPAIR
|Baked loaf
|BREAD
|Nought
|ZERO
|Blood vessel
|VEIN