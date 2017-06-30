Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic July 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Run away secretly
|ABSCOND
|False or assumed identity
|ALIAS
|Gruesome
|MACABRE
|Nab
|ARREST
|Holiday home
|VILLA
|Support
|BACK
|Plead with
|IMPLORE
|Potter’s oven
|KILN
|Slyly cutting (remarks)
|SNIDE
|Skilful, dexterous
|ADROIT
|Learned person
|SCHOLAR
|Separate bit or part
|PIECE
|Climbs
|ASCENDS
|Remember to think about
|BEARINMIND
|Clergyman
|CHAPLAIN
|Standard
|NORM
|Smear or smudge
|BLUR
|Visage
|FACE
|Inert gas
|ARGON
|Previously owned or used
|SECONDHAND
|Nozzle
|SPOUT
|Tall thin person
|BEANPOLE
|Complain bitterly
|RAIL
|Need to scratch
|ITCH
|Performs on stage
|ACTS