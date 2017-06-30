Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Run away secretly ABSCOND
False or assumed identity ALIAS
Gruesome MACABRE
Nab ARREST
Holiday home VILLA
Support BACK
Plead with IMPLORE
Potter’s oven KILN
Slyly cutting (remarks) SNIDE
Skilful, dexterous ADROIT
Learned person SCHOLAR
Separate bit or part PIECE
Climbs ASCENDS
Remember to think about BEARINMIND
Clergyman CHAPLAIN
Standard NORM
Smear or smudge BLUR
Visage FACE
Inert gas ARGON
Previously owned or used SECONDHAND
Nozzle SPOUT
Tall thin person BEANPOLE
Complain bitterly RAIL
Need to scratch ITCH
Performs on stage ACTS