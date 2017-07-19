Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Brag BOAST
Heavy rainfall DOWNPOUR
Unclad NAKED
Contemptible or mean DESPICABLE
Art of flying aircraft AVIATION
Chime BELL
Flank SIDE
Relating to office work CLERICAL
Without human attributes IMPERSONAL
Rummage DELVE
Government financial department TREASURY
Let in ADMIT
Yellow fruit BANANA
Garden hut SHED
Beautify, adorn DOUP
Light quick meal SNACK
Two people who perform together DOUBLEACT
Difficult experience ORDEAL
Demise DEATH
Roller coaster BIGDIPPER
Nocturnal bird OWL
Great fear DREAD
Japanese religion SHINTO
Most recent LATEST
Fox’s tail BRUSH
Man-eating giant OGRE
Be in front LEAD