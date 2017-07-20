Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic July 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Plant life as a whole
|VEGETATION
|Catches fire
|IGNITES
|Flinch
|WINCE
|Walking stick
|CANE
|Cat noise
|PURR
|Viewing organ
|EYE
|Land adjoining a house
|GARDEN
|Polite, respectable
|DECENT
|Something curved in shape
|ARC
|Sixty minutes
|HOUR
|Hotness, warmth
|HEAT
|Of mankind
|HUMAN
|Restore to consciousness
|BRINGTO
|Small decorative gifts
|FANCYGOODS
|Wine merchant
|VINTNER
|Any entrance or way in
|GATE
|Paper hanky
|TISSUE
|Frustrated, foiled
|THWARTED
|Snow leopard
|OUNCE
|Reference list of gramophone records
|DISCOGRAPHY
|Pleasure
|DELECTATION
|Job title
|MECHANIC
|Comes into view
|EMERGES
|Hard boiled sweet
|HUMBUG
|Punctuation mark
|COMMA
|Long car
|LIMO