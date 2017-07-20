Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 21st 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic July 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Plant life as a whole VEGETATION
Catches fire IGNITES
Flinch WINCE
Walking stick CANE
Cat noise PURR
Viewing organ EYE
Land adjoining a house GARDEN
Polite, respectable DECENT
Something curved in shape ARC
Sixty minutes HOUR
Hotness, warmth HEAT
Of mankind HUMAN
Restore to consciousness BRINGTO
Small decorative gifts FANCYGOODS
Wine merchant VINTNER
Any entrance or way in GATE
Paper hanky TISSUE
Frustrated, foiled THWARTED
Snow leopard OUNCE
Reference list of gramophone records DISCOGRAPHY
Pleasure DELECTATION
Job title MECHANIC
Comes into view EMERGES
Hard boiled sweet HUMBUG
Punctuation mark COMMA
Long car LIMO