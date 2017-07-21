Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 22nd 2017

Clue Solution
Excite or trouble AGITATE
Neighbourhood pub LOCAL
Decorate food GARNISH
Lots PLENTY
Stage whisper ASIDE
Dog noise BARK
Curtail ABRIDGE
Mass of bread LOAF
Locates FINDS
Get away ESCAPE
Middle CENTRAL
Short moral story FABLE
Vigilant ALLEYES
Rank-and-file members GRASSROOTS
Unable to hold a tune TONEDEAF
Chuck TOSS
Go cold COOL
Daybreak DAWN
Group of lions PRIDE
Shabby THREADBARE
Armistice TRUCE
Disparage BELITTLE
Applaud CLAP
Tablet PILL
Spool REEL