Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 23rd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|By chance
|ACCIDENTALLY
|Sour condiment
|VINEGAR
|Urge on
|IMPEL
|Back of the neck
|NAPE
|Tall tropical plant
|BAMBOO
|Herb type
|BASIL
|Assault
|ASSAIL
|Unit of length
|INCH
|Electronic message
|Avian influenza
|BIRDFLU
|Without assistance
|SINGLEHANDED
|Strong alcoholic drink
|SCHNAPPS
|Proverb
|ADAGE
|Sleep noisily
|SNORE
|Main city
|CAPITAL
|Smack
|SLAP
|Benefits
|ADVANTAGES
|Dog type
|BLOODHOUND
|Close friend
|PAL
|Large
|BIG
|Real or genuine
|BONAFIDE
|Study of living organisms
|BIOLOGY
|Religious building
|ABBEY
|Opening shot in snooker
|BREAK
|Among
|AMID