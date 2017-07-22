Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
By chance ACCIDENTALLY
Sour condiment VINEGAR
Urge on IMPEL
Back of the neck NAPE
Tall tropical plant BAMBOO
Herb type BASIL
Assault ASSAIL
Unit of length INCH
Electronic message EMAIL
Avian influenza BIRDFLU
Without assistance SINGLEHANDED
Strong alcoholic drink SCHNAPPS
Proverb ADAGE
Sleep noisily SNORE
Main city CAPITAL
Smack SLAP
Benefits ADVANTAGES
Dog type BLOODHOUND
Close friend PAL
Large BIG
Real or genuine BONAFIDE
Study of living organisms BIOLOGY
Religious building ABBEY
Opening shot in snooker BREAK
Among AMID