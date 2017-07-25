Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 26th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic July 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Statue (4) BUST
Grasp (4) OPAL
Paying passenger (4) CAPITAL
Milky stone (4) DENSE
Protuberance (4) CARES
Chief city (7) FLEAPIT
Craft (3) TREE
Compact (5) AREA
Narrow (5) VENT
Relaxes (5) SALAD
Is concerned (5) GEM
Pronoun (3) RULER
Old cinema (7) PALACE
Large shrub (4) RETAIN
Country road (4) PART
Region (4) REFER
Drama (4) SLEET
Opening (4) HELP
Group of countries (4) BUST
Hit (4) GRIP
Vegetable mix (5) FARE
Jewel (3) OPAL
Dispatch (4) LUMP
Monarch (5) ART
Royal residence (6) TAPER
Offal (5) RESTS
Elapse (4) HER
Hold back (6) LANE
Asian country (5) PLAY
Segment (4) BLOC
Allude (5) SLAP
Semi-frozen rain (5) POST
Assistance (4) RULER
Piece of paper (4) LIVER
Canvas shelter (4) PASS
Flatfish (3) NEPAL