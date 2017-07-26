Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 27th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic July 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Invest in risky stocks and shares (9) SPECULATE
Stands on the hind legs (5) OPINE
Period of work (5) ROOM
Mesh (3) REP
Apex (3) SEALS
Pour (4) ADEPT
Disclose (6) WEDNESDAY
Give a personal view (5) PLANE
Yearned for (6) LISTEN
Chamber (4) CRITICISE
Ingot (3) REMOVAL
Agent (3) HOVERED
Aquatic mammals (5) RID
Skilful (5) PERSON
Week part (9) ABASE
Aircraft (5) REARS
Price (4) SHIFT
Heed (6) NET
Type of offal (5) TOP
Condemn (9) TEEM
Deadlock (9) REVEAL
Extrication (7) CRAVED
Floated (7) BAR
Liberate (3) WEDNESDAY
Human (6) COST
Demean (5) TRIPE
Art form (5) STALEMATE
Rodents (4) HOVERED