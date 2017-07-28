Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 29th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic July 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Living (5) ALIVE
Sword (5) TENET
Transgression (3) SON
Gunpowder ingredient (5) TARGET
Set of beliefs (5) EVER
Behave (3) HELP
America (1,1,1) THESES
Listening organ (3) GEL
Boy (3) TAT
Aim (6) AGAVE
Constantly (4) SWEDE
Aid (4) ASTUTE
Dissertations (6) ENTER
Solidify (3) BETS
Slippery fish (3) AGREE
Shabby articles (3) OWL
Elderly (3) THE
Plant (5) ESTATE
Vision (5) POTENT
Weight (3) HEDGE
European (5) SLATS
Used up (5) GAPS
Perceptive (6) ALIVE
Untruths (4) SABRE
Inborn (6) SIN
Go in (5) NITRE
Gaze fixedly (5) TENET
Curve (3) ACT
Gambles (4) USA
Public school (4) EAR
Concur (5) EEL
Nocturnal creature (3) OLD
Craft (3) SIGHT
Common word (3) TON
Contend (3) SPENT
Landed property (6) LIES
Powerful (6) INNATE
Natural fence (5) STARE
Narrow strips (5) ARC
Holes (4) BETS
Get beaten (4) ETON
English river (4) ART
Cover (3) VIE