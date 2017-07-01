Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
State of unease RESTLESSNESS
Tableland PLATEAU
Be of the same opinion AGREE
Therefore ERGO
Strict SEVERE
Putrefy GOBAD
One or the other EITHER
This place HERE
Flavour TASTE
Inactivity INERTIA
Unfavourable circumstance DISADVANTAGE
Edible snail ESCARGOT
Nation’s warships FLEET
Edition ISSUE
Pledged to be married ENGAGED
Operator USER
Stands for REPRESENTS
Slow down DECELERATE
And not NOR
Speak SAY
Ultimate EVENTUAL
Common, widespread GENERAL
Strainer SIEVE
Horse controls REINS
Mix with a spoon STIR