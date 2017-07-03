Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic July 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Visit in the form of a ghost
|HAUNT
|Cut of beef
|STEAK
|Asphyxiate
|CHOKE
|Archbishop
|PRIMATE
|Waterproof material
|OILCLOTH
|Diesel oil
|DERV
|Hate
|DETEST
|Fireplace surround
|HEARTH
|Not any
|NONE
|Small or tiny part or amount
|FRACTION
|Agitation, tumult
|TURMOIL
|Corn
|MAIZE
|Facial expression
|SMILE
|Illegal act
|CRIME
|Circular coral reef
|ATOLL
|Unnecessary
|NEEDLESS
|Light haircut
|TRIM
|Unprofessional
|AMATEUR
|As stated by
|ACCORDINGTO
|Malice
|SPITE
|Clumsy
|HEAVYHANDED
|Recent arrival or participant
|NEWCOMER
|Fit of bad temper
|TANTRUM
|Indeed, really
|TRULY
|Parlance
|IDIOM
|Cook in hot water
|BOIL