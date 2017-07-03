Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 3rd 2017

Clue Solution
Visit in the form of a ghost HAUNT
Cut of beef STEAK
Asphyxiate CHOKE
Archbishop PRIMATE
Waterproof material OILCLOTH
Diesel oil DERV
Hate DETEST
Fireplace surround HEARTH
Not any NONE
Small or tiny part or amount FRACTION
Agitation, tumult TURMOIL
Corn MAIZE
Facial expression SMILE
Illegal act CRIME
Circular coral reef ATOLL
Unnecessary NEEDLESS
Light haircut TRIM
Unprofessional AMATEUR
As stated by ACCORDINGTO
Malice SPITE
Clumsy HEAVYHANDED
Recent arrival or participant NEWCOMER
Fit of bad temper TANTRUM
Indeed, really TRULY
Parlance IDIOM
Cook in hot water BOIL