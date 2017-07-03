Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 4th 2017

Clue Solution
Superstitious tradition OLDWIVESTALE
Unscrupulous opportunist CHANCER
Vagrant TRAMP
Speed contest RACE
Mild GENTLE
Playful skip or leap CAPER
Make beloved ENDEAR
Have on as clothing WEAR
Plot the course of CHART
Lower LETDOWN
Incoherent INARTICULATE
Ahead of the times ADVANCED
Female relative NIECE
Vital organ HEART
Stammer STUTTER
Jumping insect FLEA
Happening OCCURRENCE
Outward aspect of a person or thing APPEARANCE
Golf standard PAR
Congeal GEL
Abstaining from alcohol TEETOTAL
Catch CAPTURE
Having a delicate build ELFIN
Portly STOUT
Skin problem ACNE