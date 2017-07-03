Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic July 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Superstitious tradition
|OLDWIVESTALE
|Unscrupulous opportunist
|CHANCER
|Vagrant
|TRAMP
|Speed contest
|RACE
|Mild
|GENTLE
|Playful skip or leap
|CAPER
|Make beloved
|ENDEAR
|Have on as clothing
|WEAR
|Plot the course of
|CHART
|Lower
|LETDOWN
|Incoherent
|INARTICULATE
|Ahead of the times
|ADVANCED
|Female relative
|NIECE
|Vital organ
|HEART
|Stammer
|STUTTER
|Jumping insect
|FLEA
|Happening
|OCCURRENCE
|Outward aspect of a person or thing
|APPEARANCE
|Golf standard
|PAR
|Congeal
|GEL
|Abstaining from alcohol
|TEETOTAL
|Catch
|CAPTURE
|Having a delicate build
|ELFIN
|Portly
|STOUT
|Skin problem
|ACNE