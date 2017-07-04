Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Racket sport BADMINTON
Cooking fat LARD
High and mighty ARROGANT
Stress, emphasis ACCENT
Lift RAISE
Easily broken FRAGILE
Month MAY
Sleep SLUMBER
Banquet FEAST
Tags LABELS
People watching a performance AUDIENCE
Celebrity STAR
Car’s instrument panel DASHBOARD
Sea bird ALBATROSS
Irritable FRACTIOUS
Subside ABATE
Planet MERCURY
Near (poetic) NIGH
Pig sound OINK
Roll of tobacco CIGARETTE
Branch of medical science DENTISTRY
Distant FAR
Souvenir MEMENTO
Free of obstruction CLEAR
Valved brass instrument TUBA
Long audible breath SIGH