Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 6th 2017

Clue Solution
Quickly APACE
Food of the gods AMBROSIA
Keen EAGER
Take the lead or make good progress FORGEAHEAD
Without error, precise ACCURATE
Horse-drawn vehicle CART
Puzzle-solving aid CLUE
Lily-livered COWARDLY
Animosity ILLFEELING
Strong, resilient TOUGH
Counteracting remedy ANTIDOTE
Serene joy BLISS
Schedule AGENDA
Musical pitch indicator CLEF
Thick polluted mist SMOG
Wide BROAD
In respect of ASREGARDS
Brigand BANDIT
Bellows ROARS
True existence ACTUALITY
Overly TOO
Lean and haggard GAUNT
Culminating point CLIMAX
Sailing vessels YACHTS
Prepared READY
Overdue LATE
Objective GOAL