Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 7th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Tableware item
|SALTCELLAR
|Egg white
|ALBUMEN
|Of birth
|NATAL
|Fingertip covering
|NAIL
|Leg part
|CALF
|Managed
|RAN
|Required
|NEEDED
|Shirt part
|SLEEVE
|Chart
|MAP
|Needlecase
|ETUI
|Unfeeling
|NUMB
|Coil or spin
|TWIST
|Tales
|STORIES
|Dull and unvaried
|REPETITIVE
|Abate
|SUBSIDE
|Walk unevenly
|LIMP
|High-kicking stage dance
|CANCAN
|Disposal of waste material by burial
|LANDFILL
|Thespian
|ACTOR
|Generosity
|MAGNANIMITY
|Clumsy person
|BLUNDERBUSS
|Go to live in a different place
|RESETTLE
|Difficult to catch
|ELUSIVE
|Breakfast food
|MUESLI
|Cost
|PRICE
|Pith helmet
|TOPI