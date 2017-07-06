Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Tableware item SALTCELLAR
Egg white ALBUMEN
Of birth NATAL
Fingertip covering NAIL
Leg part CALF
Managed RAN
Required NEEDED
Shirt part SLEEVE
Chart MAP
Needlecase ETUI
Unfeeling NUMB
Coil or spin TWIST
Tales STORIES
Dull and unvaried REPETITIVE
Abate SUBSIDE
Walk unevenly LIMP
High-kicking stage dance CANCAN
Disposal of waste material by burial LANDFILL
Thespian ACTOR
Generosity MAGNANIMITY
Clumsy person BLUNDERBUSS
Go to live in a different place RESETTLE
Difficult to catch ELUSIVE
Breakfast food MUESLI
Cost PRICE
Pith helmet TOPI