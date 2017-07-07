Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Equilibrium BALANCE
Of the sun SOLAR
Come into flower BLOSSOM
Descend by rope ABSEIL
Dark wood EBONY
Locate SITE
Having little depth SHALLOW
Clenched hand FIST
Difficulties, disadvantages SNAGS
TV commercial ADVERT
Cradlesong LULLABY
Holy book BIBLE
Lodger BOARDER
Physically strong and healthy ABLEBODIED
Firebug ARSONIST
Cut with an axe CHOP
Rigid toothed tool COMB
Vessel for a bouquet VASE
Grown-up ADULT
Impalpable INTANGIBLE
Unit of purity of gold CARAT
Fraudster SWINDLER
Completely empty VOID
Actor’s part ROLE
Shared currency EURO