Mirror Classic Crossword Answers July 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic July 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Equilibrium
|BALANCE
|Of the sun
|SOLAR
|Come into flower
|BLOSSOM
|Descend by rope
|ABSEIL
|Dark wood
|EBONY
|Locate
|SITE
|Having little depth
|SHALLOW
|Clenched hand
|FIST
|Difficulties, disadvantages
|SNAGS
|TV commercial
|ADVERT
|Cradlesong
|LULLABY
|Holy book
|BIBLE
|Lodger
|BOARDER
|Physically strong and healthy
|ABLEBODIED
|Firebug
|ARSONIST
|Cut with an axe
|CHOP
|Rigid toothed tool
|COMB
|Vessel for a bouquet
|VASE
|Grown-up
|ADULT
|Impalpable
|INTANGIBLE
|Unit of purity of gold
|CARAT
|Fraudster
|SWINDLER
|Completely empty
|VOID
|Actor’s part
|ROLE
|Shared currency
|EURO