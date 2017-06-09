Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Heathrow, eg AIRPORT
Sixteen ounces POUND
Saga by Homer ODYSSEY
Single-cell organism AMOEBA
Makes woollens KNITS
Stopper BUNG
Silhouette OUTLINE
Small brown songbird WREN
Picture puzzle REBUS
Clerk’s workplace OFFICE
Causing laughter COMICAL
Explosive devices BOMBS
Persevere PERSIST
Liable to INDANGEROF
Proper place for something POSITION
Ridge of coral REEF
Mass of small bubbles on a liquid FOAM
Formerly ONCE
Stay clear of AVOID
Field glasses BINOCULARS
Small lump of rock STONE
Advantages BENEFITS
Twelve inches FOOT
Solid block CUBE
Curved roof DOME