Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 10th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Heathrow, eg
|AIRPORT
|Sixteen ounces
|POUND
|Saga by Homer
|ODYSSEY
|Single-cell organism
|AMOEBA
|Makes woollens
|KNITS
|Stopper
|BUNG
|Silhouette
|OUTLINE
|Small brown songbird
|WREN
|Picture puzzle
|REBUS
|Clerk’s workplace
|OFFICE
|Causing laughter
|COMICAL
|Explosive devices
|BOMBS
|Persevere
|PERSIST
|Liable to
|INDANGEROF
|Proper place for something
|POSITION
|Ridge of coral
|REEF
|Mass of small bubbles on a liquid
|FOAM
|Formerly
|ONCE
|Stay clear of
|AVOID
|Field glasses
|BINOCULARS
|Small lump of rock
|STONE
|Advantages
|BENEFITS
|Twelve inches
|FOOT
|Solid block
|CUBE
|Curved roof
|DOME