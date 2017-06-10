Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 11th 2017





Clue Solution
Careful consideration DELIBERATION
Cooks gently SIMMERS
Surpass OUTDO
Cause to be short of breath WIND
Shampoo pouch SACHET
Belong, conform FITIN
Hinder or thwart STYMIE
Broad smile GRIN
Expatriate, in short EXPAT
Seasoned pork sausage CHORIZO
Ordinary or routine RUNOFTHEMILL
Mercy, leniency CLEMENCY
Religious building ABBEY
Collision CRASH
Low padded seat OTTOMAN
Price COST
Kitchen machine DISHWASHER
Soft fluffy stuff COTTONWOOL
Perish DIE
Transgression SIN
Shocking, terrifying HORRIFIC
Invented story FICTION
Sharp or severe ACUTE
Difficult question POSER
Serve a drink POUR