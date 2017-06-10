Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic June 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Careful consideration
|DELIBERATION
|Cooks gently
|SIMMERS
|Surpass
|OUTDO
|Cause to be short of breath
|WIND
|Shampoo pouch
|SACHET
|Belong, conform
|FITIN
|Hinder or thwart
|STYMIE
|Broad smile
|GRIN
|Expatriate, in short
|EXPAT
|Seasoned pork sausage
|CHORIZO
|Ordinary or routine
|RUNOFTHEMILL
|Mercy, leniency
|CLEMENCY
|Religious building
|ABBEY
|Collision
|CRASH
|Low padded seat
|OTTOMAN
|Price
|COST
|Kitchen machine
|DISHWASHER
|Soft fluffy stuff
|COTTONWOOL
|Perish
|DIE
|Transgression
|SIN
|Shocking, terrifying
|HORRIFIC
|Invented story
|FICTION
|Sharp or severe
|ACUTE
|Difficult question
|POSER
|Serve a drink
|POUR