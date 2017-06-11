Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Circus entertainer CLOWN
Factually correct RIGHT
Fit for a monarch REGAL
Spotted feline CHEETAH
Absolute ruler AUTOCRAT
Caprice WHIM
Grown-up MATURE
Small LITTLE
Bird’s home NEST
Large hall for dancing BALLROOM
Stretchy ELASTIC
Prickly plants CACTI
Facial hair BEARD
Drain (a radiator) BLEED
Having little weight LIGHT
Player given a free entry WILDCARD
Served very cold ICED
Short axe HATCHET
Tolerant in one’s views BROADMINDED
Fragment SCRAP
Hotel worker CHAMBERMAID
Of the New Testament, eg BIBLICAL
Having left a valid will TESTATE
Smoker’s alternative to a lighter MATCH
At the right moment ONCUE
Celestial body STAR