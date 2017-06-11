Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic June 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Circus entertainer
|CLOWN
|Factually correct
|RIGHT
|Fit for a monarch
|REGAL
|Spotted feline
|CHEETAH
|Absolute ruler
|AUTOCRAT
|Caprice
|WHIM
|Grown-up
|MATURE
|Small
|LITTLE
|Bird’s home
|NEST
|Large hall for dancing
|BALLROOM
|Stretchy
|ELASTIC
|Prickly plants
|CACTI
|Facial hair
|BEARD
|Drain (a radiator)
|BLEED
|Having little weight
|LIGHT
|Player given a free entry
|WILDCARD
|Served very cold
|ICED
|Short axe
|HATCHET
|Tolerant in one’s views
|BROADMINDED
|Fragment
|SCRAP
|Hotel worker
|CHAMBERMAID
|Of the New Testament, eg
|BIBLICAL
|Having left a valid will
|TESTATE
|Smoker’s alternative to a lighter
|MATCH
|At the right moment
|ONCUE
|Celestial body
|STAR