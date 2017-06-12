Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Confidential OFFTHERECORD
Shop selling medicine CHEMIST
Furniture item TABLE
Perambulator PRAM
Not long past RECENT
Spanish man SENOR
Spring bulbs TULIPS
Nought ZERO
Freshwater mammal OTTER
Obstinate or stupid ASININE
Manages to do ACCOMPLISHES
In spite of everything AFTERALL
Church singers CHOIR
Veracity TRUTH
Disperse SCATTER
Cot CRIB
Job OCCUPATION
Warships DESTROYERS
Affirmative YES
Quarrel noisily ROW
Ability to see EYESIGHT
Small brownish bird SPARROW
Cheerful HAPPY
Shinbone TIBIA
Carpet nail TACK