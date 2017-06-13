Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic June 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Resemble
|TAKEAFTER
|Elderly
|AGED
|Give up
|PARTWITH
|House of God
|CHURCH
|Dead language
|LATIN
|Housebreaker
|BURGLAR
|Male cat
|TOM
|Convent
|NUNNERY
|Unwelcome plants
|WEEDS
|Bleach
|WHITEN
|Impose a punishment on
|SENTENCE
|Association of countries
|BLOC
|Hermit
|ANCHORITE
|Manly
|MASCULINE
|Unwilling
|RELUCTANT
|Greek letter
|ALPHA
|Hearing membrane
|EARDRUM
|Young deer
|FAWN
|Chews and swallows
|EATS
|Customers, collectively
|CLIENTELE
|Effrontery
|BRASSNECK
|Male child or youth
|BOY
|Coach
|TRAINER
|Sugary
|SWEET
|Miserly, ungenerous
|MEAN
|Engrave
|ETCH