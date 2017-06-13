Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 14th 2017

Clue Solution
Resemble TAKEAFTER
Elderly AGED
Give up PARTWITH
House of God CHURCH
Dead language LATIN
Housebreaker BURGLAR
Male cat TOM
Convent NUNNERY
Unwelcome plants WEEDS
Bleach WHITEN
Impose a punishment on SENTENCE
Association of countries BLOC
Hermit ANCHORITE
Manly MASCULINE
Unwilling RELUCTANT
Greek letter ALPHA
Hearing membrane EARDRUM
Young deer FAWN
Chews and swallows EATS
Customers, collectively CLIENTELE
Effrontery BRASSNECK
Male child or youth BOY
Coach TRAINER
Sugary SWEET
Miserly, ungenerous MEAN
Engrave ETCH