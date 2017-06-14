Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic June 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Hirsute
|HAIRY
|Collarbone
|CLAVICLE
|Painful muscle contraction
|CRAMP
|Ready and eager to fight
|PUGNACIOUS
|Careful
|CAUTIOUS
|Betting chances
|ODDS
|Military land force
|ARMY
|Frightening
|FEARSOME
|Following as an effect or result
|CONSEQUENT
|Male voice
|TENOR
|Not consistent or having a fixed pattern
|VARIABLE
|Actor’s platform
|STAGE
|Rushed or busy
|HECTIC
|Frolic
|ROMP
|Scheme
|PLAN
|Expel from a property
|EVICT
|Squeeze-box
|ACCORDION
|Official population count
|CENSUS
|Student
|PUPIL
|Of the lungs
|PULMONARY
|Employ
|USE
|Pig sound
|GRUNT
|Recess
|ALCOVE
|Card game
|ECARTE
|Lawful
|LEGAL
|Unattractive
|UGLY
|Message sent by mobile
|TEXT