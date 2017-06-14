Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 15th 2017





Clue Solution
Hirsute HAIRY
Collarbone CLAVICLE
Painful muscle contraction CRAMP
Ready and eager to fight PUGNACIOUS
Careful CAUTIOUS
Betting chances ODDS
Military land force ARMY
Frightening FEARSOME
Following as an effect or result CONSEQUENT
Male voice TENOR
Not consistent or having a fixed pattern VARIABLE
Actor’s platform STAGE
Rushed or busy HECTIC
Frolic ROMP
Scheme PLAN
Expel from a property EVICT
Squeeze-box ACCORDION
Official population count CENSUS
Student PUPIL
Of the lungs PULMONARY
Employ USE
Pig sound GRUNT
Recess ALCOVE
Card game ECARTE
Lawful LEGAL
Unattractive UGLY
Message sent by mobile TEXT