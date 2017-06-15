Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic June 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Book that has sold in great numbers
|BESTSELLER
|Confidential
|PRIVATE
|Molten rock
|MAGMA
|Shipshape
|NEAT
|Caution
|WARN
|Foot part
|TOE
|Without concealment
|OPENLY
|Excessively enthusiastic
|GUNGHO
|Appropriate
|APT
|At that time
|THEN
|Cab
|TAXI
|Exclusive
|ELITE
|Staying power
|STAMINA
|Tall building
|SKYSCRAPER
|Military formation
|BRIGADE
|Smack
|SLAP
|Playground item
|SEESAW
|Reflecting or giving off light
|LUMINOUS
|Number
|EIGHT
|Assertively dogmatic in one’s views
|OPINIONATED
|Unqualified, unconditional
|CATEGORICAL
|Butters up
|FLATTERS
|One who fits windows
|GLAZIER
|Difficult question
|TEASER
|Illusion
|TRICK
|Slightly wet
|DAMP