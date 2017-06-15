Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Book that has sold in great numbers BESTSELLER
Confidential PRIVATE
Molten rock MAGMA
Shipshape NEAT
Caution WARN
Foot part TOE
Without concealment OPENLY
Excessively enthusiastic GUNGHO
Appropriate APT
At that time THEN
Cab TAXI
Exclusive ELITE
Staying power STAMINA
Tall building SKYSCRAPER
Military formation BRIGADE
Smack SLAP
Playground item SEESAW
Reflecting or giving off light LUMINOUS
Number EIGHT
Assertively dogmatic in one’s views OPINIONATED
Unqualified, unconditional CATEGORICAL
Butters up FLATTERS
One who fits windows GLAZIER
Difficult question TEASER
Illusion TRICK
Slightly wet DAMP