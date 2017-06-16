Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 17th 2017

Clue Solution
Personal belongings EFFECTS
Line of people QUEUE
Craftsman ARTISAN
Cheerful and lively CHIRPY
Of little length SHORT
Extinct bird DODO
Sign of respect or admiration TRIBUTE
Fever AGUE
Breadth WIDTH
Batsman’s posture STANCE
Civilian fighting force MILITIA
Treacherous person SNAKE
Organised search for a fugitive MANHUNT
Direct and outspoken FORTHRIGHT
Settle in another country EMIGRATE
Streetcar TRAM
Shove PUSH
Cat sound PURR
Throat disease of children CROUP
Dull or commonplace PEDESTRIAN
Church gangway AISLE
Diabolic DEVILISH
Mother’s sister AUNT
Gateau CAKE
Travel permit VISA