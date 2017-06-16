Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic June 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Personal belongings
|EFFECTS
|Line of people
|QUEUE
|Craftsman
|ARTISAN
|Cheerful and lively
|CHIRPY
|Of little length
|SHORT
|Extinct bird
|DODO
|Sign of respect or admiration
|TRIBUTE
|Fever
|AGUE
|Breadth
|WIDTH
|Batsman’s posture
|STANCE
|Civilian fighting force
|MILITIA
|Treacherous person
|SNAKE
|Organised search for a fugitive
|MANHUNT
|Direct and outspoken
|FORTHRIGHT
|Settle in another country
|EMIGRATE
|Streetcar
|TRAM
|Shove
|PUSH
|Cat sound
|PURR
|Throat disease of children
|CROUP
|Dull or commonplace
|PEDESTRIAN
|Church gangway
|AISLE
|Diabolic
|DEVILISH
|Mother’s sister
|AUNT
|Gateau
|CAKE
|Travel permit
|VISA