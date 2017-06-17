Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic June 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Rebuilds
|RECONSTRUCTS
|Container for growing flowers
|PLANTER
|Short high-pitched signal
|BLEEP
|Egress
|EXIT
|Against
|VERSUS
|Smaller number of
|FEWER
|Electric razor
|SHAVER
|Perceive with the ears
|HEAR
|Manservant
|VALET
|Gather together
|ROUNDUP
|Creature lacking a backbone
|INVERTEBRATE
|Form of neuralgia
|SCIATICA
|Make as one
|UNITE
|Tempest
|STORM
|Drinking glass
|TUMBLER
|Eyelid swelling
|STYE
|Restricting freedom by the use of force
|REPRESSIVE
|Punctuation mark
|APOSTROPHE
|For every
|PER
|Animal doctor
|VET
|Motorcycle sport
|SPEEDWAY
|Plume
|FEATHER
|Use a pen
|WRITE
|Cuban dance
|RUMBA
|Touch down
|LAND