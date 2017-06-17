Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Rebuilds RECONSTRUCTS
Container for growing flowers PLANTER
Short high-pitched signal BLEEP
Egress EXIT
Against VERSUS
Smaller number of FEWER
Electric razor SHAVER
Perceive with the ears HEAR
Manservant VALET
Gather together ROUNDUP
Creature lacking a backbone INVERTEBRATE
Form of neuralgia SCIATICA
Make as one UNITE
Tempest STORM
Drinking glass TUMBLER
Eyelid swelling STYE
Restricting freedom by the use of force REPRESSIVE
Punctuation mark APOSTROPHE
For every PER
Animal doctor VET
Motorcycle sport SPEEDWAY
Plume FEATHER
Use a pen WRITE
Cuban dance RUMBA
Touch down LAND