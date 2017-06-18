Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 19th 2017

Mirror Classic June 19th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Lawful LEGAL
Sphere GLOBE
Unhappy or distressed UPSET
Legendary bird PHOENIX
Dainty DELICATE
Month JUNE
Tangled into a thick mass MATTED
Made hot HEATED
Midday NOON
Mishap ACCIDENT
Loss of memory AMNESIA
Enrage ANGER
Untidy MESSY
Denim trousers JEANS
Artist’s stand EASEL
Items ARTICLES
Plunder LOOT
Sumptuous meal BANQUET
Basic FUNDAMENTAL
Rush, outpouring SPATE
Outgoings EXPENDITURE
Something inherited at birth HERITAGE
Thrash TROUNCE
Go away hastily SCRAM
Encourage EGGON
Poses a question ASKS