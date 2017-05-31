Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic June 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Quickly
|APACE
|Adjoining
|ADJACENT
|Spray of flowers
|SPRIG
|Rickety
|RAMSHACKLE
|Snowstorm with high winds
|BLIZZARD
|Untidy state
|MESS
|Drench
|SOAK
|Intrepid
|FEARLESS
|Greater liking for one thing over others
|PREFERENCE
|Musical instrument
|KAZOO
|Ensnare, enmesh
|ENTANGLE
|Backless seat
|STOOL
|Soak up
|ABSORB
|Coconut fibre
|COIR
|Combines numbers
|ADDS
|Death-dealing
|FATAL
|Apiarist
|BEEKEEPER
|Strain, emphasis
|STRESS
|Transparent loosely-woven fabric
|GAUZE
|Roll of tobacco
|CIGARETTE
|Regret
|RUE
|Building block
|BRICK
|Late meal
|SUPPER
|Teacher’s workplace
|SCHOOL
|Small coin
|PENNY
|Long fishes
|EELS
|Compass point
|EAST