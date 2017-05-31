Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 1st 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic June 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Quickly APACE
Adjoining ADJACENT
Spray of flowers SPRIG
Rickety RAMSHACKLE
Snowstorm with high winds BLIZZARD
Untidy state MESS
Drench SOAK
Intrepid FEARLESS
Greater liking for one thing over others PREFERENCE
Musical instrument KAZOO
Ensnare, enmesh ENTANGLE
Backless seat STOOL
Soak up ABSORB
Coconut fibre COIR
Combines numbers ADDS
Death-dealing FATAL
Apiarist BEEKEEPER
Strain, emphasis STRESS
Transparent loosely-woven fabric GAUZE
Roll of tobacco CIGARETTE
Regret RUE
Building block BRICK
Late meal SUPPER
Teacher’s workplace SCHOOL
Small coin PENNY
Long fishes EELS
Compass point EAST