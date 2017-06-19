Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Sturdy two-wheeled vehicle MOUNTAINBIKE
Lean or bony ANGULAR
Dance type TANGO
Greek letter IOTA
Accumulated knowledge WISDOM
Bird RAVEN
Male goose GANDER
Scrutinise carefully SCAN
Extreme ULTRA
Supervise OVERSEE
Promise, oath WORDOFHONOUR
Wolfram TUNGSTEN
Lacking freshness STALE
Liquid measure LITRE
Refrain from voting ABSTAIN
Flay SKIN
Serious and important MEANINGFUL
Seize arbitrarily COMMANDEER
Distant FAR
Marry WED
Verdict DECISION
Observes steadily REGARDS
Pleasant to sit on COMFY
Warehouse DEPOT
Sound a horn TOOT