Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 20th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Sturdy two-wheeled vehicle
|MOUNTAINBIKE
|Lean or bony
|ANGULAR
|Dance type
|TANGO
|Greek letter
|IOTA
|Accumulated knowledge
|WISDOM
|Bird
|RAVEN
|Male goose
|GANDER
|Scrutinise carefully
|SCAN
|Extreme
|ULTRA
|Supervise
|OVERSEE
|Promise, oath
|WORDOFHONOUR
|Wolfram
|TUNGSTEN
|Lacking freshness
|STALE
|Liquid measure
|LITRE
|Refrain from voting
|ABSTAIN
|Flay
|SKIN
|Serious and important
|MEANINGFUL
|Seize arbitrarily
|COMMANDEER
|Distant
|FAR
|Marry
|WED
|Verdict
|DECISION
|Observes steadily
|REGARDS
|Pleasant to sit on
|COMFY
|Warehouse
|DEPOT
|Sound a horn
|TOOT