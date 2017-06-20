Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic June 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Try-scoring move in rugby
|TOUCHDOWN
|Completed
|DONE
|Deletes, erases
|EXPUNGES
|Vigour
|ENERGY
|Petty quarrels
|TIFFS
|Barbed spear on a rope
|HARPOON
|Deep hole in the ground
|PIT
|Several
|VARIOUS
|Wild dog
|DINGO
|Genre of film
|ROMCOM
|Hidden explosive device
|LANDMINE
|Containing little fat
|LEAN
|Cleansing agent
|DETERGENT
|Part of speech
|ADJECTIVE
|Meddle
|INTERFERE
|Carries out a command
|OBEYS
|One who imitates others
|COPYCAT
|Ridge of sand formed by the wind
|DUNE
|Shed tears
|WEEP
|Joined together
|CONNECTED
|Pleasure
|ENJOYMENT
|Belonging to the man
|HIS
|Dessert course
|PUDDING
|Colour
|GREEN
|Hay bundle
|BALE
|Perimeter
|EDGE