Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Try-scoring move in rugby TOUCHDOWN
Completed DONE
Deletes, erases EXPUNGES
Vigour ENERGY
Petty quarrels TIFFS
Barbed spear on a rope HARPOON
Deep hole in the ground PIT
Several VARIOUS
Wild dog DINGO
Genre of film ROMCOM
Hidden explosive device LANDMINE
Containing little fat LEAN
Cleansing agent DETERGENT
Part of speech ADJECTIVE
Meddle INTERFERE
Carries out a command OBEYS
One who imitates others COPYCAT
Ridge of sand formed by the wind DUNE
Shed tears WEEP
Joined together CONNECTED
Pleasure ENJOYMENT
Belonging to the man HIS
Dessert course PUDDING
Colour GREEN
Hay bundle BALE
Perimeter EDGE