Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 22nd 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic June 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Late, overdue TARDY
Hawaiian dance HULAHULA
Decree EDICT
Martial art KICKBOXING
Openly outrageous FLAGRANT
Broad WIDE
Lump of earth or clay CLOD
Base for a column or statue PEDESTAL
Illogical IRRATIONAL
Perch ROOST
Obviously PATENTLY
Underground drain SEWER
Golf term TEEOFF
Wharf or pier DOCK
Elephant’s elongated tooth TUSK
Claw TALON
Lower or hurt the pride of HUMILIATE
Wringer MANGLE
Jewelled headdress TIARA
Most liked FAVOURITE
Born as NEE
Shady tree CEDAR
Light and crunchy CRISPY
Communication posted in an envelope LETTER
Feat of daring STUNT
Lubricates OILS
Intense emotion LOVE