Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 22nd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Late, overdue
|TARDY
|Hawaiian dance
|HULAHULA
|Decree
|EDICT
|Martial art
|KICKBOXING
|Openly outrageous
|FLAGRANT
|Broad
|WIDE
|Lump of earth or clay
|CLOD
|Base for a column or statue
|PEDESTAL
|Illogical
|IRRATIONAL
|Perch
|ROOST
|Obviously
|PATENTLY
|Underground drain
|SEWER
|Golf term
|TEEOFF
|Wharf or pier
|DOCK
|Elephant’s elongated tooth
|TUSK
|Claw
|TALON
|Lower or hurt the pride of
|HUMILIATE
|Wringer
|MANGLE
|Jewelled headdress
|TIARA
|Most liked
|FAVOURITE
|Born as
|NEE
|Shady tree
|CEDAR
|Light and crunchy
|CRISPY
|Communication posted in an envelope
|LETTER
|Feat of daring
|STUNT
|Lubricates
|OILS
|Intense emotion
|LOVE