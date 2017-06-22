Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Abominable snowman YETI
Covetousness ENVY
Droop SAG
Request forcibly DEMAND
Of the lower back LUMBAR
Garland of flowers LEI
Burden ONUS
Single entity UNIT
External OUTER
Plunder RANSACK
Make or become complex COMPLICATE
Slightly damp MOIST
Let go RELEASE
Body of voters ELECTORATE
Verify CONFIRM
Repast MEAL
Fondness LIKING
Chinese-style dish CHOPSUEY
Whole amount TOTAL
Bothersome TROUBLESOME
Railway employee TRAINDRIVER
Grand MAJESTIC
Medium AVERAGE
Extremely EVERSO
Broil GRILL
Entreaty PLEA