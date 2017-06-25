Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic June 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Abyss
|CHASM
|Move very slowly
|CRAWL
|Artificial waterway
|CANAL
|Formal permission
|LICENCE
|Case or particular example
|INSTANCE
|London cricket ground
|OVAL
|Courage or bravery
|VALOUR
|Two-wheeled handcart
|BARROW
|Ceremonial staff of office
|MACE
|Entire
|COMPLETE
|Genuine or spontaneous
|NATURAL
|Sloping edge that meets another
|BEVEL
|So far
|ASYET
|Paris underground
|METRO
|Searches for prey
|HUNTS
|Subjects in a course of study
|SYLLABUS
|Wealthy
|RICH
|Gain the support or favour of
|WINOVER
|Accomplishment
|ACHIEVEMENT
|Loose
|SLACK
|Coward
|YELLOWBELLY
|Obvious
|PALPABLE
|Determines the position of
|LOCATES
|Stupidity
|FOLLY
|Young eel
|ELVER
|Gaelic
|ERSE