Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Abyss CHASM
Move very slowly CRAWL
Artificial waterway CANAL
Formal permission LICENCE
Case or particular example INSTANCE
London cricket ground OVAL
Courage or bravery VALOUR
Two-wheeled handcart BARROW
Ceremonial staff of office MACE
Entire COMPLETE
Genuine or spontaneous NATURAL
Sloping edge that meets another BEVEL
So far ASYET
Paris underground METRO
Searches for prey HUNTS
Subjects in a course of study SYLLABUS
Wealthy RICH
Gain the support or favour of WINOVER
Accomplishment ACHIEVEMENT
Loose SLACK
Coward YELLOWBELLY
Obvious PALPABLE
Determines the position of LOCATES
Stupidity FOLLY
Young eel ELVER
Gaelic ERSE