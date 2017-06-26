Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic June 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Long race over fields
|CROSSCOUNTRY
|Spartan (conditions)
|AUSTERE
|Additional
|EXTRA
|Camel’s protuberance
|HUMP
|Bursting with
|FULLOF
|Exclusive news story
|SCOOP
|Open rebellion
|MUTINY
|Poker stake
|ANTE
|Cinder
|EMBER
|Articles of dress
|CLOTHES
|Fault or defect
|IMPERFECTION
|Computer accessory
|MOUSEMAT
|Escort
|USHER
|Twelve
|DOZEN
|Lively party
|KNEESUP
|Gravel
|GRIT
|Hand tool
|CLAWHAMMER
|Wrestling hold
|HALFNELSON
|Freezing, very cold
|ICY
|Metal or plastic tab on a key ring
|FOB
|Essential person or thing
|LINCHPIN
|Swimmer’s breathing tube
|SNORKEL
|Eat rapidly
|SCOFF
|Flashlight
|TORCH
|Knock against
|BUMP