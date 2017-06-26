Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 27th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic June 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Long race over fields CROSSCOUNTRY
Spartan (conditions) AUSTERE
Additional EXTRA
Camel’s protuberance HUMP
Bursting with FULLOF
Exclusive news story SCOOP
Open rebellion MUTINY
Poker stake ANTE
Cinder EMBER
Articles of dress CLOTHES
Fault or defect IMPERFECTION
Computer accessory MOUSEMAT
Escort USHER
Twelve DOZEN
Lively party KNEESUP
Gravel GRIT
Hand tool CLAWHAMMER
Wrestling hold HALFNELSON
Freezing, very cold ICY
Metal or plastic tab on a key ring FOB
Essential person or thing LINCHPIN
Swimmer’s breathing tube SNORKEL
Eat rapidly SCOFF
Flashlight TORCH
Knock against BUMP