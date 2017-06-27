Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic June 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Any procession
|CAVALCADE
|Minute particle
|ATOM
|Instantly
|INAFLASH
|Acute infectious viral disease
|RABIES
|Drink made from apples
|CIDER
|Suitcases etc
|BAGGAGE
|Total
|SUM
|Become calmer
|DIEDOWN
|Compact, firm
|SOLID
|Quest
|SEARCH
|Unequal sporting contest
|MISMATCH
|Soon
|ANON
|Aboriginal missile
|BOOMERANG
|Act of killing one’s mother
|MATRICIDE
|Taboo
|FORBIDDEN
|Stupid
|APISH
|Word puzzle
|ANAGRAM
|Without heat
|COLD
|Plate
|DISH
|Anna Pavlova, eg
|BALLERINA
|Help, assist
|LENDAHAND
|Hairstyle
|BUN
|Pullover
|SWEATER
|Pallid
|ASHEN
|Code word for the letter K
|KILO
|Mosque prayer leader
|IMAM