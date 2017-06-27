Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Any procession CAVALCADE
Minute particle ATOM
Instantly INAFLASH
Acute infectious viral disease RABIES
Drink made from apples CIDER
Suitcases etc BAGGAGE
Total SUM
Become calmer DIEDOWN
Compact, firm SOLID
Quest SEARCH
Unequal sporting contest MISMATCH
Soon ANON
Aboriginal missile BOOMERANG
Act of killing one’s mother MATRICIDE
Taboo FORBIDDEN
Stupid APISH
Word puzzle ANAGRAM
Without heat COLD
Plate DISH
Anna Pavlova, eg BALLERINA
Help, assist LENDAHAND
Hairstyle BUN
Pullover SWEATER
Pallid ASHEN
Code word for the letter K KILO
Mosque prayer leader IMAM