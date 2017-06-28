Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic June 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Card suit
|CLUBS
|Imaginative or inventive
|CREATIVE
|Grain husks
|CHAFF
|Unreliable, untrustworthy
|FLYBYNIGHT
|Ridged fabric
|CORDUROY
|Abode of Satan
|HELL
|Take part in games
|PLAY
|Envy
|JEALOUSY
|Of short duration
|TRANSITORY
|Low boat
|KAYAK
|Carefully, cautiously
|GINGERLY
|Smell
|ODOUR
|Recurring regularly
|CYCLIC
|Polish
|BUFF
|Snatch
|GRAB
|Swoon
|FAINT
|Distinguish by separation
|SINGLEOUT
|Of the mind
|MENTAL
|Deliberately disobey (a rule or law)
|FLOUT
|Female relative
|GREATAUNT
|Be indebted to
|OWE
|Office worker
|CLERK
|Thick soup
|POTAGE
|Cricket delivery
|YORKER
|Trembling poplar
|ASPEN
|Conversation
|TALK
|Three feet
|YARD