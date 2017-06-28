Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 29th 2017

Clue Solution
Card suit CLUBS
Imaginative or inventive CREATIVE
Grain husks CHAFF
Unreliable, untrustworthy FLYBYNIGHT
Ridged fabric CORDUROY
Abode of Satan HELL
Take part in games PLAY
Envy JEALOUSY
Of short duration TRANSITORY
Low boat KAYAK
Carefully, cautiously GINGERLY
Smell ODOUR
Recurring regularly CYCLIC
Polish BUFF
Snatch GRAB
Swoon FAINT
Distinguish by separation SINGLEOUT
Of the mind MENTAL
Deliberately disobey (a rule or law) FLOUT
Female relative GREATAUNT
Be indebted to OWE
Office worker CLERK
Thick soup POTAGE
Cricket delivery YORKER
Trembling poplar ASPEN
Conversation TALK
Three feet YARD