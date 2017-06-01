Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Cause to happen BRINGABOUT
Obscure, uncertain UNCLEAR
Rub out ERASE
Embedded part of a tooth ROOT
Pointed summit of a mountain PEAK
Flightless bird EMU
Guarantee ENSURE
Breakfast food MUESLI
Unopened flower BUD
Eye up OGLE
Old wound mark SCAR
Pursuit CHASE
Biggest LARGEST
Certainly BYALLMEANS
Summons by a gesture BECKONS
Article ITEM
Large metal beam GIRDER
Forcible escape BREAKOUT
Employment USAGE
Player in American football QUARTERBACK
Idiosyncrasy, unusualness PECULIARITY
Living in or among trees ARBOREAL
Opposite of failure SUCCESS
Skiing competition SLALOM
Journal DIARY
Opera song ARIA