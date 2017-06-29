Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 30th 2017

Clue Solution
Science of projectiles and firearms BALLISTICS
Forsake ABANDON
Major artery AORTA
Undiluted NEAT
Long journey TREK
Female sheep EWE
Natural skill TALENT
Angora MOHAIR
Small cask KEG
Muslim ruler EMIR
In addition PLUS
Approaches NEARS
Glazed currant bun TEACAKE
Bolsters REINFORCES
Hand tool BRADAWL
Polite term for a woman LADY
Take no notice of IGNORE
Expression of gratitude THANKYOU
Rounded line CURVE
Extremely careful and detailed PAINSTAKING
Uninvited guest GATECRASHER
Actually present INPERSON
Listening carefully ALLEARS
Small restaurant BISTRO
Forest clearing GLADE
Bathroom powder TALC