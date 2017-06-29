Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic June 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Science of projectiles and firearms
|BALLISTICS
|Forsake
|ABANDON
|Major artery
|AORTA
|Undiluted
|NEAT
|Long journey
|TREK
|Female sheep
|EWE
|Natural skill
|TALENT
|Angora
|MOHAIR
|Small cask
|KEG
|Muslim ruler
|EMIR
|In addition
|PLUS
|Approaches
|NEARS
|Glazed currant bun
|TEACAKE
|Bolsters
|REINFORCES
|Hand tool
|BRADAWL
|Polite term for a woman
|LADY
|Take no notice of
|IGNORE
|Expression of gratitude
|THANKYOU
|Rounded line
|CURVE
|Extremely careful and detailed
|PAINSTAKING
|Uninvited guest
|GATECRASHER
|Actually present
|INPERSON
|Listening carefully
|ALLEARS
|Small restaurant
|BISTRO
|Forest clearing
|GLADE
|Bathroom powder
|TALC