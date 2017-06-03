Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 4th 2017

Clue Solution
Sad HEAVYHEARTED
Award candidate NOMINEE
Volley of gunfire SALVO
Prod POKE
Slander DEFAME
Cringe in fear COWER
Indicator which corresponds to a computer mouse CURSOR
Data INFO
Unintentional mistake ERROR
Report, description ACCOUNT
Cheerfully casual HAPPYGOLUCKY
Wild swinging punch HAYMAKER
Carnivorous doglike mammal HYENA
Not once NEVER
First-year university student FRESHER
Ringing instrument BELL
Carefully chosen HANDPICKED
Interesting or significant NOTEWORTHY
High hill TOR
Lair DEN
Make known publicly ANNOUNCE
Accepting bribes CORRUPT
Large cooking stove RANGE
Skin of the head SCALP
Motorway, eg ROAD