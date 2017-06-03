Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic June 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Sad
|HEAVYHEARTED
|Award candidate
|NOMINEE
|Volley of gunfire
|SALVO
|Prod
|POKE
|Slander
|DEFAME
|Cringe in fear
|COWER
|Indicator which corresponds to a computer mouse
|CURSOR
|Data
|INFO
|Unintentional mistake
|ERROR
|Report, description
|ACCOUNT
|Cheerfully casual
|HAPPYGOLUCKY
|Wild swinging punch
|HAYMAKER
|Carnivorous doglike mammal
|HYENA
|Not once
|NEVER
|First-year university student
|FRESHER
|Ringing instrument
|BELL
|Carefully chosen
|HANDPICKED
|Interesting or significant
|NOTEWORTHY
|High hill
|TOR
|Lair
|DEN
|Make known publicly
|ANNOUNCE
|Accepting bribes
|CORRUPT
|Large cooking stove
|RANGE
|Skin of the head
|SCALP
|Motorway, eg
|ROAD